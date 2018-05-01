Turning cool tonight, warm sunny weather for Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Today was beautiful, breezy and cooler - only topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight the winds will fade around sunset. Expect clear skies and a nice cool down, putting us in the mid 50s for early Tuesday.

Tomorrow will be sunny, dry, and warmer. After a cool start we will warm quickly through the 70s and into the low 80s for an afternoon high. Expect sunny clear skies, no chances for rain, and breezy Easterly winds will be around 10 mph.

Wednesday the beautiful sunshine continues- expect to wake up in the upper 50s and warm up into the low 80s.

Thursday will be rather similar - waking up in the cool upper 50s and warming up into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

On Friday we crank up the heat a bit, we wake up in the cool low 60s, possibly with some patchy fog. Afternoon temperatures will warm well into the mid 80s for an afternoon high.

Saturday will be hot, expect to wake up in the low 60s and warm up into the upper 80s- we may break into the 90s briefly for the first time this year.

Sunday we wake up in the mid 60s and warm into the mid 80s with a few building clouds and a 30% chance for showers.

Hourly Forecast:

High 77

8 pm 71

10 pm 66

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 8:03 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.