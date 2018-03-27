Chilly, breezy, damp evening- warmer weather on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was pretty miserable! Chilly, breezy, and damp- and this all sticks around into the overnight hours.

Tuesday starts out cloudy and chilly, but decreasing clouds and changing winds to be out of the East between 10-15 mph lead to a milder afternoon. Temperatures should climb into the mid to low 70s during the warmest part of the day. Expect partly cloudy skies by the later afternoon hours.

Wednesday we may start out with patchy fog, but expect sunny skies by the late morning hours. Winds will be out odf the southeast between 5-10 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be mild, topping out in the upper 70s.

Thursday morning starts out cool, around 60°. Expect mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon topping ou tin the low 80s.

Friday brings out next chance for showers as a cold front pushes through the southeast. The timing is not certain as of yet, but it looks like the rain will push through on Friday or Friday night, dropping around an inch of rain. It looks like we will be dry by Saturday afternoon with a touch of cooler temperatures.

Hourly Forecast:



4 pm 59 - 40% showers

6 pm 59 - 30% showers

8 pm 58 - 30% showers

10 pm 58 - 20% showers

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm

