Super good looking Saturday leads into stormy Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The word "super" will play big throughout the Eastern United States the next couple of days. Starting with today where we can expect super sunshine and warm temperatures here in Jacksonville. Meanwhile "supercell" storms, yes, that's what they are called, will be cranking right through Sunday afternoon.

Supercell storms are basically very large and organized severe thunderstorms that are not what we might typically see in the summer-time here in Jacksonville, but rather these are long lasting (and large) thunderstorm complexes. Many times these can travel hundreds of miles, dumping large hail, severe gusts of winds and on occasion large tornadoes.

Today, these storms will be their strongest later this afternoon across Mississippi and Alabama, later tonight, the Florida Panhandle.

For Jacksonville, we will see these storms weaken into a broken line of thunderstorms that will swing through during Sunday afternoon.

Best day at the beach will be today! Don't forget the SUNSCREEN!

Today looks lovely and warm. A quick warm up will push any fog out quickly. Expect to spend the afternoon in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon breezes will be out of the southeast in between 10-15 mph. There is only a 15% chance for an isolated I-95 sea breeze shower.

Sunday's forecast starts out quiet and beautiful (sunny). The morning will be fine, but building clouds and building winds are ahead of a fast moving round of showers and storms. We have a slight risk for severe storms. The severity of the storms depends heavily on the timing of their arrival, if they do sweep through during the heat of the day, that added daytime heat (energy) will make for the potential for damaging wind gusts. Even before the storms, It will be windy, with gusty southwesterly winds between 15-25 mph with gusts between 27-35 mph outside of storms.

Sunday will start off sunny and quiet as winds and clouds build into storms into the afternoon.

Storm Prediction Center believes we have a decent threat of SEVERE storm for Jacksonville Sunday

Current model timing: the showers and storms will push into the I-75 corridor (west of Jacksonville), from the late morning to noon hours. The lines of fast moving showers will the push into northeastern Florida between noon and 3:00 p.m. The chances for severe storms in Jacksonville will spike between 2:00p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Estimated rainfall amounts range between 0.50 - 1.00 inch. The front moves off the coast before 7 pm allowing for cool temps and clear skies Sunday night into Monday morning.

Sunday may be a Weather Authority Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms.

Saturday Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - Patchy fog 66°

8 a.m. - Sunny 68°

10 a.m. - Sunny 74°

12 Noon - Sunny 80°

Sunrise:​ 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

