Record breaking warmth this afternoon, scattered showers cool us down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw record breaking heat today before the clouds and scattered showers moved in. At the airport in Jacksonville we hit 86° around noon, breaking our prior daily high temperatures record for today of 85°, set in 1956. Gainesville hit an impressive 89° - breaking their all-time hottest temperature for the month of February record. Gainesville's temperature records date back to 1890.

We are seeing widely scattered showers for the afternoon hours, which will start to dry up around sunset. Much cooler air is moving in behind the showers, lowering our temperatures into the upper 50s early Tuesday. Expect showers on Tuesday, with 60% chances for rain, peaking between 5-10p.m. The best most frequent and heaviest rain will be in our coastal counties. Expect cloudy skies and breezy northeasterly winds around 15 mph. Temperatures will be chilly, only hitting the mid 60s at the warmest points of the day.

Wednesday starts out cloudy, with a few leftover showers in the morning hours. Expect some partial clearing during the late morning hours and rebounding temperatures, climbing into the mid to upper 70s. As we warm up a slight chance for isolated showers develops in the afternoon hours.

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday will be the best days this week, with warm temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s, partly cloudy skies, and only isolated chances for showers.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 84 - 40%

8 pm 67 - 10%

10 pm 65 - 10%

11 pm 64 - 10%

Sunset: 6:17 pm

