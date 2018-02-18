Super Saturday, but Sunday has issues, including a chilly breeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just when it looked to be one of the best beach weekends in a long while, since early December, it has become more apparent that a chilly beach breeze will move in Sunday afternoon. The good news? Today, Saturday, will be awesome, once we burn off some morning fog/clouds. Our highs will reach the low 80s even at the beach. Furthermore, evening temperatures will be slow to cool, staying in the 70s through at least 9 pm, even along the beaches.

This morning, sunrise temperatures will dip into the upper 50s with patchy dense fog. The fog will be locally dense, especially inland Georgia where the fog will linger through about 11 a.m. Downtown Jacksonville to the beaches will see mostly sunny skies Saturday before 9 a.m.

The afternoon will be near ideal to be at the beach, as westerly winds will push beach temperatures into the upper 70s.

Sunshine will be strong today so don't forget the sunscreen.

Beach Forecast, don't forget the sunscreen! Surf forecast - The power index refers to the strength of the waves.

And the good news returns on Monday when we will see similar weather each day UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! Lows near 60° and highs near 80°.

Yep, we are on target the the warmest February ever! Stay tune, we will have more on this later...

Forecast

8 p.m. 72° - Warm

10 p.m. 69° - Warm

12 Midnight 67° - Clear

8 a.m. 62° - Fog around

10 a.m. 70° - Fog fades

12 noon 76° - Sunny

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 6:16 p.m.

