Super sunny Saturday won't slow down winter's return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a wild ride on Friday, from fog to sun to near 80° to heavy downpours, today will seem tame and much colder.

Today, expect clearing skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will get down into the upper 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 50s under sunny, clear skies. Winds will be out of the West between 12-17 mph.

Sunday, we could see an inland freeze. Wake up temperatures will be in the low 30s for inland counties, and in the low 40s along the beaches. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s under sunny skies. Winds will be lighter, out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

The chilly weather sticks around for Martin Luther King, Jr day- expect to start out in the mid 30s and under sunny skies we will warm into the upper 50s, with no chances for showers.

The dry, sunny, chilly weather is persistent through the following weekend.

Hourly Forecast:

High 53°

7 a.m. 45°

10 a.m. 46°

1 p.m. 50°

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:46 p.m.

