Partly sunny skies and mainly dry weekend until late Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another frosty start in the well inland locations in both Florida and Georgia Saturday morning, but the frost will be spotty. The chilly temperatures will be everywhere. The good news for the Gate River Runners and spectators, is that temperatures will only become milder, not super-warm.

Spectators will do well sitting and cheering folks on from sunny locations along the route.

By the time nearly all runners have finished temperatures, under super sunny skies will reach into the 60s and by lunchtime we will see temps into the 70s,

Saturday will be a "9" on Gaughan Gauge.

Heading to the beach? Take the sunscreen and some layer-up clothes (jacket, sweats, pullovers) as an afternoon chill will develop from the expected sea breeze.

Sunday the chances for rain have dried out a bit and pushed later into the evening and mostly overnight hours. Expect partly cloudy skies with building afternoon clouds. The chances for rain in the late afternoon will build into the overnight hours building from 25% to nearly 50% around midnight, meaning that most of Sunday will be dry for most folks. There may be a few showers left over Monday morning.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - 40° Cold start

8 a.m. - 47° Chilly, Sunny

10 a.m. - 61° Cool, Sunny

12 Noon - 70° Mild, Sunny

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 6:31 p.m.

