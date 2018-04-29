Here comes Sunday's cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here comes a cold front late tonight but don't expect a wild amount of weather with it. In fact it arrives dry but you will see a slight temperature drop.

Tonight stays gorgeous and mild, with temperatures sinking down through the 70s early this evening and into the upper 60s after 9 p.m.

Look for another cool start Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the mid 50s. Basically the days begins just like Saturday except some mid level clouds will be heading south as the cold front pushes by early Sunday.

We are left with a sunny second half of the weekend with increasing NE breezes by lunch holding cooler 70s to the coast and upper 70s inland.

The more noticeable chill is early Monday morning as light winds help dip sunrise temps into

the upper 40s to lower 50s in southeast Georgia and lower to mid 50s around Jacksonville.

Highs Monday reach the the upper 70s inland and low 70s near the coast with breezy east winds at 15 mph and cool. Expect easterly winds around 15 mph and afternoon highs in

A dry work week is ahead and one with low humidity until Wednesday. SE flow at the end of the work week brings back sticky air and look for a warm boost in afternoon highs reaching to near 90 by Friday.

Hourly Forecast:

9 p.m. 68°

11 p.m. 63°

7 a.m. 55°

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.