Hot day and this is just the start to lasting heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Warm and dry conditions continue. Mostly sunny today with above average afternoon highs with more of the same this weekend.

Friday: Warm and dry under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low to upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Morning lows in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A mild morning will lead to a hot, sunny afternoon. Morning lows in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: It looks like we may have to hydrate our lawns and gardens as the dry streak continues through next week. Watering two days per week only is allowed with the change to Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, March 10, 2019 through Sunday, November 3, 2019. No more than 3/4 inch of water or one hour per zone per irrigation day. Do not water between 10am - 4pm. Odd number addresses or those ending with N-Z or no address - Wednesday & Saturday. Even number addresses or those ending with A-M, Thursday & Sunday. Non-residential - Tuesday & Friday.

Pollen: Oak, Grass and Hickory - 4.7 Moderate

Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 89

5 pm 88

8 pm 81

10 pm 76

11 pm 75

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.