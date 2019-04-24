Turning cool tonight, warmer weather on the way this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful, with clear skies and low humidity. We started out cool, in the low 50s and warmed up into the mid to low 80s. Tonight will be lovely, with temperatures turning cool under clear skies. The evening hours will be spent sinking down through the 70s, and we will make it into the upper 50s for an overnight low.

Wednesday looks lovely and warm, starting out in the upper 50s and warming up very quickly into the upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the south.

Thursday looks warm and sunny. Temperatures begin in the low 60s and warm very quickly into the upper 80s with southwest winds between 5-10 mph. Expect building clouds late, making for mostly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Friday expect a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The rain will push through during the day on Friday ahead of a cold front. The cold front moves through our area Friday night.

Saturday starts out dry, but as we warm into the low 80s we may see scattered shower develop during the afternoon hours.

Sunday looks drier, with lower chances for rain and temperatures hitting the mid to low 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 83

8 pm 77

10 pm 72

11 pm 70

Sunset: 7:59 pm

