Gorgeous evening, nice start to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful and this evening looks even better! Expect comfortable temperatures around and after sunset and clear skies.

Tonight we will cool down into the low 60s. Expect clear skies and the chance for patchy fog early Saturday.

Saturday looks lovely and warm. A quick warm ushers any fog out quickly. Expect to spend the afternoon in the mid to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon breezes will be out of the southeast in between 10-15 mph. There is only a 10% chance for an isolated evening shower.

Sunday's forecast starts out cloudy and quiet. The morning will be fine, but building clouds and building winds are ahead of a fast moving round of showers and storms. We have a slight risk for severe storms. The severity of the storms depends heavily on the timing of their arrival, if they do sweep through during the heat of the day, that added energy will make for the potential for damaging wind gusts. It will be windy, with gusty southwesterly winds between 15-25 mph with gusts between 27-35 mph outside of storms.

Current model timing: the showers and storms will push into southeastern Georgia first, from the late morning to noon hours. The lines of fast moving showers will push into Northeastern Florida between noon and 3:00 p.m. The chances for rain in Jacksonville spike between 2:00p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Estimated rainfall amounts range between 0.50 - 1.00 inch. The front moves south and east around 10pm Sunday - 1am Monday. Sunday may be a Weather Authority Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 77

8 pm 74

10 pm 71

Sunrise:​ 7:01 am

Sunset: 7:53 pm

