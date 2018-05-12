High heat today but relief on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Saturday starts out in the comfortable low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a quick warm up. It will be hot during the afternoon hours, hovering around 90° for a high.

Sunday begins in the mid 60s and warms into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is only a 20% chance for a stray shower as we move into the evening hours. You may notice building clouds Sunday evening. Overnight chances for showers jump up to 50%.

Monday an upper level low develops over the Gulf, sending waves of showers and even thunderstorms across our area, dropping much needed rain. Expect 70% chances for showers and thunderstorms and rainfall totals could be over an inch. Your morning commute and other activities may be inconvenienced by disruptive weather, but severe weather is not expected.

This puts us in a rainy, wet weather pattern for the rest of the week, especially through Wednesday. We do need the rain after this lovely sunny & dry spell, but it does look like an early start to our typical rainy season.

Hourly Forecast:

High 92

11 am 88

2 pm 90

8 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:34 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm

