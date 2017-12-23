TGIF! Cloudy start yet a beautiful finish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure will strengthen today before shifting offshore Saturday. Above normal temperatures will continue through Sunday with an increasing chance of showers, turning cooler and sunny Christmas day.

Today: A cloudy start with mild temperatures then becoming partly cloudy and warm this afternoon. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in SE GA, low to mid 70s in NE FL with upper 60s to low 70s along area beaches.

Saturday: Widespread 50s expected as you start your Saturday. Conditions will perfect for a walk, run or maybe 18 holes before noon. Partly cloudy and warm with highs approaching the 80s in our inland areas, mid to upper 70s from the Golden Isles through the First Coast beaches. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy skies with showers increasing across the viewing circle, 40 - 50 percent. Showers developing during the afternoon across SE GA, late afternoon, early evening in NE FL. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s with highs in the lower 70s in SE FL, mid to upper 70s in NE FL. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Christmas Day: Showers will come to an end by late morning in SE GA, late afternoon across NE FL. Cloudy skies will become sunny through the day. Cooler temperatures with 40s and low 50s to start the day. Upper 50s to low 60s during the afternoon. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Hourly forecast:

Noon 61

High 72

6 pm 68

8 pm 59

10 pm 57

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.