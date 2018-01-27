Mostly cloudy evening, mild & cloudy weekend

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. - We topped out in the mid to upper 60s today and the clouds moved in during the afternoon hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will be quiet tonight, with Easterly winds between 7-12mph.

Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies and more mild temperatures. Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 40s across Southeastern Georgia and in the upper 40s to low 50s in Northeastern Florida. Expect Easterly winds between 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, mainly in the 60s along our sandy shores. Showers are possible, mainly after 10 pm, but not likely with a 20 percent chance for rain.

Sunday afternoon locally heavy rainfall is possible. Rain chances will increase through the day with widespread rain possible from the early afternoon through the evening hours. Models indicate 1 - 2 inches of rain possible, with some, mainly inland, areas receiving 3 inches or more. Temperatures will start in the 50s area wide and climb to the 60s through the afternoon. Expect 80% chances for rain.

The rain sticks around overnight Sunday night for Monday morning's commute. Monday mid day to afternoon hours we will start to dry out and eventually clear out. Chillier weather moves in for the middle of the work week, but it does bring back the sunshine and blue skies.

