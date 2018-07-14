Mostly dry, very warm Friday evening - the weekend looks wetter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was hot and mostly dry - hitting the low to mid 90s with only a few isolated, southern showers firing up. We have a small chance for an evening shower to push through, but otherwise we will be muggy overnight.

Saturday our wetter weather pattern set in, we start off with partly cloudy skies and warm up into the low 90s. After 2p.m. a 60% chance for showers builds into the forecast, peaking around 5p.m. The showers fade after sunset and we will get down into the mid 70s overnight.

Sunday starts off with partly sunny skies and an earlier chance for rain builds in - but the most widespread coverage will still be in the afternoon and earlier evening hours. Expect 60% chances for showers and highs around 90°.

The consistent chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours continue into next week.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 90 - 20%

8 pm 85 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:34 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm

