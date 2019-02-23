Mild, warm night ahead before fog returns Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Other than a few spotty showers this afternoon, expect mild and moderate conditions into the your Friday evening as temperatures fall through the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Visibilities will limited across portions of the First Coast including Jacksonville Saturday morning, however, the fog should lift by 10 a.m.

Saturday high temperatures will soar to the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few passing downpours can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon as the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts sea breeze collide. Rain chances are near 30%. Overnight dry conditions and mild temperatures will return, but will be short-lived as cold front inches east on Sunday.

Sunday will be the rainier day of the weekend as late day showers and a few embedded thunderstorms develop ahead of the front. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and possibly lower 80s as a strong southerly flow rush in before the front arrives. Expect increasing clouds during the day. Monday we'll feel the affects of the frontal passages high temperatures only top out in the mid-60s.

