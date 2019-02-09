Bright skies, warm temperatures end before weekend begins

Jacksonville, Fla. - The sunny skies and warm temperatures will gradually fade throughout Friday evening as cold front moves through the area. Overnight lows across Southeast Georgia will drop into the mid-to-upper 40s while locations in Northeast Florida will only fall into the low-to-mid 50s as clouds slowly fade as the front moves southeast overnight.

Saturday will give way to milder and cooler conditions with a slightly chances for a few spotty showers along the coast and south of I-10 during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will struggle to reach the 60° mark as strong northeasterly winds delivers cooler air into the region.

A small craft advisory will be in effect off our coast this week. Along the coast winds gusts will easily reach in the 30+ mph range while inland gusts will reach the well into the double digits throughout the majority of the day. Overnight low temperatures drop into the upper 40 and lower 50s.

The cold front that moves south Friday night, returns Sunday as a warm front. Therefore expect damp and cloudy day as high temperatures reach into the mid 60s. Click here for your hour-by-hour forecast for 'The Donna' Marathon.

Warm and humid southwesterly flow will bring temperatures back up to their unseasonably heated levels on Monday and Tuesday, with chances for precipitation gradually increasing as the week moves forward.

