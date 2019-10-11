TGIF! Fabulous Friday with a breeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A weak front moves offshore as high pressure builds across the area bringing in a drier air which will result in less windy conditions along the area beaches. The lingering onshore flow could still produce a few showers near southern St Johns and Flagler county.

Today: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible along our southern coastal counties, 10-20 percent. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s, low 80s along the beaches. Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly clear skies will start the day with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s inland with upper 60s to 70s along our sandy shores. Skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly clear skies will start the day with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s inland with upper 60s to 70s along our sandy shores. Skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 79

3 pm 82

5 pm 80

8 pm 73

10 pm 71

Sunset: 7:00 pm

