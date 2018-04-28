Beautiful, clear evening turns cool late

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A cold front pushing through Jacksonville this afternoon bring a drying trend and eliminates any rain chances to areas south of Palatka this evening.

Today the skies cleared out and we warmed into the low 80s. Expect a beautiful, mild evening with clear skies. Temperatures will turn cool late, with a sunrise temperature in the mid 50s.

Saturday starts out cool, and mostly sunny skies are expected. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph. Afternoon highs will be warm, hitting the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be gorgeous and mild, with temperatures sinking down through the 70s.

Sunday morning will be the coolest (temperature-wise anyway,) morning of the week, with lows in the low 50s and a few upper 40s over inland counties. The day will be sunny and mild, mostly in the upper 70s, briefly hitting 80° for an afternoon high.

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Expect easterly winds around 15 mph and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

The rest of the work week looks warm, sunny & dry- we'll need to run your sprinklers.

Hourly Forecast:



High 83

6 pm 80

8 pm 71

10 pm 67

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 8:01 pm

