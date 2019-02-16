TGIF! Finally a weekend worth enjoying (outside)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kicking off the weekend under partly cloudy skies with above normal temperatures. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies this weekend with showers possible late Sunday.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with highs in the 70s inland upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Warm weather continues with wake up temperatures in the 50s with patchy fog. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the sandy shores. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy to overcast with light showers possible late, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, mainly 70s along the beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 68

3 pm 74

8 pm 63

10 pm 61

11 pm 60

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 6:15 pm

