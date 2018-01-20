Turning chilly tonight, weekend warm up on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the upper 50s and low 60s under sunny skies this afternoon, but we are expecting another chilly night tonight. Temperatures will not be AS cold as they sink into the mid to low 30s overnight. We will not see widespread subfreezing temperatures, only inland counties, along and to the North of I-10 may get below freezing.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1:00a.m. to 8:00a.m. Saturday for Hamilton, Suwannee, Columbia, Baker, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, and Alachua counties. Low temperatures for these areas will be between 29 and 32 degrees. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or expected for at least 2 hours. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate

protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them.

Saturday starts out chilly but marks the beginning of a weekend warm up. Morning lows for Southeast Georgia will be in the upper 20s to low 30s to the West of I-95, and in the mid to upper 30s in the Golden Isles. Expect wake up temperatures in Northeastern Florida to be in the upper 20s to the mid to upper 30s for inland counties, and mid 30s to low 40s along our sandy shores. Expect sunny skies and light winds. Afternoon highs will be mild, topping out in the mid 60s area wide.

Sunday will be even better, starting out in the low 40s for the early morning hours. A spotty shower is possible in our southern zones, mainly around Alachua, Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties, while the other areas may see a few passing clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for most of us, with slightly cooler temperatures along the coastline.

Monday will be the warmest day this week, with temperatures starting around 50° and warming into the mid to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 54

8 pm 45

10 pm 42

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:51 pm

