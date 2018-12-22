Windy, chilly night eventually clears out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was quite windy with sustained winds around 30 mph and a wind gust was recorded at Mayport of 47 mph. This evening the winds will sink slowly down into the 11-15 mph range out of the west. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the evening hours, making tonight's meteor shower viewing challenging at best.

Early Saturday morning, the skies will begin to clear out and the temperatures will turn chilly, getting down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will be sunny and chilly, with lighter winds out of the west between 7-12 mph. Afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s.

Sunday morning, expect chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will warm into the cool upper 60s under sunny skies with calm winds.

Monday, Christmas Eve, will start out in the mid 40s and warm up into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

For Christmas Day we wake up in the upper 40s and warm up into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Chances for rain build back into the forecast by the end of the week.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 55 - Breezy

8 pm 50 - Cloudy

10 pm 47 - Cloudy

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 5:30 pm

