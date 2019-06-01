Isolated storms, comfortable evening temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some of us saw much needed rain today, with scattered showers pushing through. As we head into the evening hours expect comfortable temperatures, cloudy skies, and a chance for isolated overnight storms to push through. We should get down into the mid to low 70s tonight.

Saturday will be sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s for an afternoon high. Expect building afternoon clouds and an isolated chance for pop up storms after 3p.m.

Sunday starts out in the low 70s and warms up quickly under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be mostly dry and HOT! Expect afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

The work week starts in the mid 70s with clear skies. Expect a hot afternoon on Monday, topping out in the mid to upper 90s for an afternoon high. The clouds build in Monday night and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday kicks off a more normal weather pattern for us, expect mornings to start out in the mid to low 70s under partly cloudy skies. We will warm up into the low 90s and 40% chances to see afternoon storms erupting each day.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 96

5 pm 95

8 pm 87

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:22 pm

