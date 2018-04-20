TGIF! Jacksonville about to see a mini-nor'easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cool, cloudy and windy as a cold front continues to push south. High pressure builds to our north bringing windy conditions over the water, along our area beaches and our coastal counties.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and windy today with increasing showers and storms late this weekend. The increasing onshore flow will bring crashing waves along our beaches and a high risk of Rip Currents, small craft advisories near shore and well off shore.

Today: Increasing wind from the northeast at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 plus mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, upper 60s along the beaches. Showers possible mainly south of JTB through St. Johns and Flagler counties, 20 percent.

Saturday: Breezy conditions continue with wind from the northeast 10-20 mph, gusts 30 mph. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s in southeast Georgia, 50s and low 60s across northeast Florida. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the beaches. Showers possible along our coastal zones, 20 percent Jax beach north, 30-40 percent St. Johns county south.

Sunday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of showers and storms, 90 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s inland, low to mid 60s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s area wide. Showers and storms increase during the late afternoon and evening and continue to build overnight.

Monday: Rain with embedded thunderstorms possible with computer estimated rainfall totals 0.50 to 1.50 inches, locally heavy amounts possible.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 67

4 pm 68

8 pm 65

10 pm 63

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 7:57 pm

