Another round of showers moving through

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rounds of wet weather sweep through Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida through the early evening hours today. The widespread cloud cover and rain made for cooler temperatures than normal today, only topping out in the 80s.

Tonight the rain will dwindle and some partial clearing will occur. Saturday starts off in the mid 70s.

Saturday we are tracking a brief drier spell, with fewer showers and thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon hours. The best chances to see rain will be our southernmost counties, from Alachua to Putnam, to St Johns and Flagler. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and very hot afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10mph. Expect 40% chances to see rain.

Saturday night will be muggy, getting down into the mid 70s, with cloudier skies.

Sunday the wet weather returns, and we have the potential for isolated severe storms during the afternoon hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the low to mid 90s. The primary concern would be strong wind gusts.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85 - 40%

8 pm 82 - 30%

10 pm 80 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm​​

