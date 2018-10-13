Grab a light jacket for tonight, our first taste of Fall arrives this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was gorgeous, sunny, and dry. We started off int the cool mid 60s and warmed quickly into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

Grab your jacket as you head out this evening, a short blast of Florida Fall weather heads our way tonight. Temperatures will fall this evening starting at sunset and will end up in the upper 50s by early Saturday.

The cool temperatures do not last too long, we will warm up into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon. You'll enjoy a crisp feeling in the air with less humidity.

Sunday morning starts out in the mid to low 60s and warms up quickly under mostly sunny skies. The cool temperatures do not last, we will warm up into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon.

Monday we are back to normal with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper 60s. We will warm up into the upper 80s and kick off a 40% chance for showers.

The upper 80s for the afternoon hours and chances for showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday at 30 and 40%. Afternoon highs sink down into the mid to low 80s for Thursday and Friday with decent chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.