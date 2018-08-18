Scattered storms fade around sunset, slightly drier weekend kicks off Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Nassau, Southwestern Camden, and Northeastern Charlton County until 6:15p.m.

At 5:28p.m, a severe thunderstorm was located over IKing Ferry and Hilliard, moving north at 15-20 mph.

Locations impacted include Hilliard and Kings Ferry.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Duval, Clay, Baker, and Bradford counties was canceled, but the blinding downpours, gusty winds, and lightning strikes continue to move Northward.

Scattered storms fired up in our Southern counties first this afternoon and trudged slowly northward. We have the potential for an isolated strong storm this afternoon. The rain starts to push through our I-95 counties and then offshore around sunset.

Tonight we will dry out and clear out. Drier air will creep into our area this weekend. Expect to wake up in the mid 70s to partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will heat up quickly, topping out at 92°. We will see limited storms fire up, with only 30% chances for you to see them in the afternoon hours.

Sunday is a touch drier, with 20% chances for an afternoon isolated storm. We will top out at 93° with partly cloudy skies and a very light breeze.

The work week forecast shows building chances for rain by Wednesday.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 92 - 40%

6 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 84 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 8:05 pm​​​​​​

