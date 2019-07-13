Slow moving downpours move through, fade this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Slow moving downpours are firing up and can be expected as we move into the evening hours. Heavy rainfall and minor, temporary flooding is possible thanks to the combination of slow forward motion and abundant tropical moisture in our area. Our temperatures trended a few degrees cooler than the previous days thanks to the earlier start time of the rain and clouds.

This evening the showers will fade after sunset as we start to cool down. Expect temperatures to end up in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be a tad cloudy, but more dry than the past few days. Expect highs to top out in the low to mid 90s, with only 20% chances for showers.

Sunday starts out in the mid 70s and will be warmer, with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Expect isolated afternoon showers, with only 20% chances to see the rain.

The hot, dry weather stretches into next week, with mid 90s and 20-30% chances for showers on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Thursday, better chances for rain return to our forecast. After we hit the mid 90s, expect 50% chances for afternoon showers and storms.

Tropics Update

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to intensify into a Category 1 Hurricane tonight and make landfall along the Louisiana coastline tomorrow. Life threatening storm surge and flooding from heavy rainfall is expected.

We are monitoring an area in the open Atlantic for the potential to develop into a tropical system, the NHC places a 20% chance on the system to develop.

