Light, inland freeze tonight, chilly and sunny weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was sunny and chilly, with afternoon temperatures hitting the upper 50s. We saw a chilly breeze out of the north that will fade to below 10 mph after sunset.

Tonight we will see a light, inland freeze and are under a Freeze Warning in inland Duval, Union, Baker, Inland Nassau, Hamilton ,Suwannee, Columbia, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Ware, Pierce, Brantley, Inland Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Charlton, and Inland Camden counties from 3-9a.m. Saturday morning. These areas will see 3-5 hours of temperatures below freezing with the coldest temperatures getting down to 29°. People that live in these areas should protect their outdoor pets, sensitive plants, and ensure they are heating their home safely, pipes and pools are not a concern.

Elsewhere it will be cold tonight, but not freezing. Expect overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday starts out chilly and we will see mostly sunny skies. Expect a chilly breeze out of the north between 7-12 mph. Afternoon highs will only climb into the chilly upper 50s. Saturday night turns cold quickly, with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 30s under clear skies.

Sunday starts out with sunshine, but ends up wet for our southern counties. Expect partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Showers start to push into our area from the south during the later afternoon hours. This makes for very good chances for rain for Gainesville, over to Palatka, out to St Augustine. Some of the showers will make it as for north as our I-10 counties.

The work week looks seasonal (for once!) with wake up temperatures in the 30s and low 40s and afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s.

