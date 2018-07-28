Heavy storms are not quitting as they again approach Duval and Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been discontinued, but storms continue in Nassau, St. Johns and Clay counties have been borderline severe and now are moving into Duval.

Soon for Jacksonville's Northside, Southside, Westside and Beaches this will include you too...

These will most likely push through between now and 9pm.

Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions with frequent lightning along with gusty winds and rains.

Saturday starts out with partly cloudy skies and climbing temperatures. We will top out around 93°. We will see a 40% chance to see afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. The driest areas will be along the beaches, the best chance to see shower will be over inland, Southeastern Georgia.

Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 90°. We will see 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Next week looks wet - with widespread, consistent chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 87 - 30%

8 pm 84 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 10%

11 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:23 pm

