Scattered evening storms fade overnight, rain returns Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers and thunderstorms blossomed across or area, especially along and to the North of I-10. The rain should fade by midnight tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Saturday starts out with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower cannot be ruled out during the morning hours. The primary chances for rain are after 2p.m. Expect 60% chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday starts out cloudy with the possibility for showers through the mid day. Expect the front bringing us enhanced chances for weekend rain to push south of our area and we will dry up and start to clear up.

The drier weather is more evident on Monday - with mostly clear skeis and sunshine, warming us up to around 90°, with only 20% chances for showers.

Tuesday should be sunnier and drier also. After highs top out around 90° and there is only an isolated chance for afternoon showers.

Wednesday into Thursday we transition back towards wetter afternoon, with chances for rain building back up to 40%.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 89 - 50%

8 pm 82 - 30%

10 pm 80 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.