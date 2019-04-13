TGIF! Loving the hints of summer for this weekend's weather

Over the past few weeks, our weather has been chilly, windy and wet, but this weekend it will be much more like summer.

This evening we will still have a mix of coastal clouds, breezy onshore winds and mild temperatures. There have been a couple of I-95 showers, mainly near the airport. But these are moving inland and fading. Mosy of us will stay dry.

Saturday and Sunday, another set of days that will give us "hints of summer." Afternoon highs will extend well into the 80s each day. Upper 80s to possibly touching 90° will occur in inland areas. Sunshine will be abundant and with little chance of rain until late Sunday. Additionally, winds will slowly veer around to the south, then southwest and then become westerly (offshore) by Sunday. The impact on us will be ever increasing temperatures for area beaches.

Could be a beachy weekend, complete with warm afternoons and water temperatures possibly reaching 70° by Sunday.

But surf is up and rip currents are happening, so be alert if heading to the beach.

Evening storms on Sunday will be our next real threat of thunderstorms. These may linger into Monday morning.

10-Day Forecast

