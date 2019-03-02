Heaviest bands of rain, lightning moving off Atlantic coast

Jacksonville - Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15 PM EST for St. Johns County, Flagler County.

Expect strong to severe storms to impact your Friday afternoon and early evening as a line of storms continues to move northeast across the First Coast.

The focal point of the activity is mainly north of I-10 and across Southeastern Georgia. The main threats are high wind gusts between 40-60 mph, hail and frequent lightning.

The Jacksonville-metro area should expect heavy rain through the afternoon hours as well, but the most severe components of the storm should remain north of Duval County.

There is a chance that the relatively weak Atlantic sea breeze could create stronger storm condition later this afternoon, but as of right now the impacts are not clear.

Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday expect partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

