Jacksonville's weekend weather forecast looks sunny and mild

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful, we topped out in the mild mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight we will turn cool after sunset, getting down into the cool upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be gorgeous, starting out in the cool upper 50s and warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect light winds out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures will make it quite lovely outside.

Sunday startsout in the cool upper 50s and warms up into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph, that direction of wind will make Sunday the warmest day this week at the Beaches.

Sunday evening you may notice an increase in cloud cover. We may see an isolated shower as we head into the overnight hours.

Monday will be wet and breezy. Widespread showers ahead of a cold front will make for a wet start to the work week. Temperatures will be chilly, starting in the low 50s and only making it into the upper 60s for a daytime high. The rain chances peak late Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday starts out in the chilly low 50s with showers. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 60s as the rain winds down.

Wednesday will be breezy and sunny, with chilly morning temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the cool low 70s. Expect northeasterly winds around 15 mph.

The mild temperatures return Thursday and Friday, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 75

8 pm 67

10 pm 65

11 pm 64



Sunset: 7:43 pm​



