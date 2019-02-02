Round of showers pushing through, cloudy weekend expected

Jacksonville, Fla. - Scattered, light showers are pushing through our area right now. They should dwindle a bit as we head towards sunset, then evening and overnight chances for rain build up, especially along and to the north of I-10.

As we head into the evening hours a few more scattered showers will be possible after 7pm through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cool, dipping down into the mid to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday starts out damp, with 60% chances for showers, especially in between 5am and 11am. The chances for rain fade after the lunch hour. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12 mph.

Sunday is still the better day of the weekend with only 20% chances for showers under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 58 - 30%

10 pm 57 - 40%

11 pm 56 - 40%

Sunset: 6:03 pm

