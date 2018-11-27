Rain brings wet start to work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A wet start to the week for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida then turning cool, sunny and breezy. Showers and storms early with a slight chance of isolated severe.

Rain will end during the afternoon with clouds fading through the evening. Sunny and chilly conditions to follow.

Today: Showers with storms in southeast Georgia with patchy fog across northeast Florida. Slight chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms through early afternoon, 70 percent. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Turning clear and chilly late. Wind W/NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. Add a little wind to that equation and we're talking wind chill in the 30s. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind W/NW 10-15 mph. Clear overnight with near freezing temperatures to start the hump of the work week with wind chill values in the 20s to low 30s.

Hourly Forecast:

7 am 59 - 10%

9 am 66 - 20%

Noon 71 - 70%

3 pm 67 - 20%

6 pm 58 - Clearing

8 pm 55 - Breezy

10 pm 50 - Chilly

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm

