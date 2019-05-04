Slow moving downpours pushing through, drying out later tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Slow moving downpours are developing and moving northeast across out area. The heaviest rain and biggest concentration of thunderstorms is moving from Putnam & southern Clay counties through St Johns and Flagler counties.

The passing downpours will continue into the early evening hours, and after 7pm they should be moving offshore or fading. We will dry out late tonight and clear out some overnight. Temperatures will sink down into the upper 60s, low 70s.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend. We will start out with some cloud cover, in the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect clearing skies to partly cloudy and hot temperatures, climbing up into the upper 80s. We may see a few pop up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, resulting in a 20% chance for rain.

Sunday starts out in the upper 60s with cloudy skies. We expect a cold front to push through our area and we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of that front. Expect 50% chances to see the rain Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach 87°.

Monday kicks off a drier weather pattern. We wake up in the upper 60s and warm up to around 90°. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers to develop.

The rest of the work week look hot with isolated chances for afternoon showers.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 85

5 pm 84

8 pm 79

10 pm 75

11 pm 74

Sunset: 8:05 pm​

