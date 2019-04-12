The heat is on but there is hope for cold air soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - This afternoon's heat is just a taste of more to come heading into a hot weekend.

Get ready for summer in spring as a few records could be tied Sunday with highs in the 90s.

For the rest of Friday afternoon higs will top out in the mid 80s yet at the coast wer are only seeing upper 70s.

Some isolated sun showers will develop either side of the river this afternoon and quickly track to the north from Palatka to Orange Park, Jacksonville and into Nassau county and into southern Georgia through 5 pm. Any showers will be brief with odds around 20%.

Easterly breeze this afternoon keeps beaches dry with highs in the mid 70s.

Temps only fall into the mid 60s overnight with a good bit of humidity.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm again with highs in the mid 80s and even hotter Sunday.

Don’t look for any rain Saturday other than an isolated pop up shower over southeast Georgia but rain and some thunderstorms should arrive Sunday evening.

Some inland locations could get close to 90° Sunday in advance of a cold front that pushes through Sunday evening.

It ushers in a spring blast of low humidity and cooler temperatures in the 70s with nights in the 50s starting next week.



