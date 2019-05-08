Warm evening with patchy fog forming late

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was warm and humid, with temperatures topping out in the low 80s at the beaches and in the mid to upper 80s, thanks to a nice sea breeze out of the east between 10-15 mph. Tonight turns mild slowly under clear skies. Expect temperatures to sink down into the mid 60s with patchy fog forming after midnight. The fog may be more formidable just north of our area over inland Southeastern Georgia.

Wednesday starts out mild with patchy fog. Temperatures will climb quickly into the 80s again under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in town and low 80s at the Beaches. Winds will be out of the east between 7-12 mph.

Thursday starts out in the mid to upper 60s, expect partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, prompting a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up, mainly west of I-95 thanks to easterly winds around 10 mph.

Friday will be hot with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect a 30% chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to pop up.

The weekend looks hot and sunny, with scattered afternoon storms firing up. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 89°. Sunday looks similar, with mostly sunny skies, a high around 90°, and a 40% chance for scattered afternoon storms.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 85

8 pm 80

10 pm 75

11 pm 74

Sunset: 8:08 pm​

