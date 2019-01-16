Persistent clouds slow to clear, chilly temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The clouds are proving to be rather persistent today, with only small breaks instead of the clearing most of the forecast models showed. I expect some clearing as we move into the evening hours, but not as much as originally anticipated, so I have bumped up the forecast for overnight low temperatures. Clouds act like a blanket overnight and will not allow us to cool down as much as clear skies. Expect a chilly breeze out of the northwest between 5-10 mph and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, topping out around 57°.

Tonight turns chillier under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will sink down through the 50s and into the mid to low 40s.

Wednesday starts out chilly and clear. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the low 60s.

Thursday starts out chilly, around 40°. Expect mostly sunny skies and mid 60s for afternoon highs.

Friday expect to wake up in the chilly mid 40s, but under partly cloudy skies we will warm up into the mild low 70s briefly during the afternoon.

Saturday is decidedly the better day of the weekend. We will see increasing clouds, but temperatures will be in the mild mid 70s for the afternoon hours. There is only a 20% chance for isolated showers.

Sunday we expect a round of rain, but the timing is not yet clear because two of the major forecast models disagree, one bringing the rain in Sunday morning through the mid morning, the other holding the rain off until the late afternoon, evening hours. Once it becomes more clear, we will update your forecast accordingly.

Behind the rain, much chillier weather ushers in and that could make for a frigid MLK Day parade.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.