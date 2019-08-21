Prime time for storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showers & storms are flaring up around the St. Johns River and Highway 301. The rain will stay west of the beaches and track to the NNW at 15-20 mph.

Look for northeast a 40 percent chance of rain through 6 pm across NEFLA and lasting past sunset over SGA.

Locally heavy rainfall possible which could lead to temporary flooding due to saturated ground cover.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

Wednesday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies will start your day with temperatures in the 70s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the sandy shores. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, 30 - 40 percent inland, 10-20 percent along our beaches. Wind SE 5 - 10 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures with late day showers and storms.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 89 - 20%

3 pm 91 - 20%

5 pm 90 - 20%

8 pm 84 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 20%



Sunset: 8:03 pm

