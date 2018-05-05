The weekend is here and our streak of near perfect weather fades

Sunday showers? A real possibilitiy, especially from Gainesville to Jacskonville southward along the coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All good things come to an end and our streak of amazing late season spring weather and cooler than normal temperatures have faded away, the big concern now is whether or not rains and showers will move back into the area.

Saturday starts out cool with patchy fog, primarily over inland areas. We will warm from the low 60s through the 70s and into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. We start out with sunny skies and clouds build in by the afternoon hours. We have a small chance for evening and overnight showers along the coastline, especially around sunset.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with Easterly winds calming down around midnight. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the upper 60s.

Saturday looks better than Sunday, especially in the morning.

Sunday, expect partly sunny skies. We have a 40% chance for showers, and most of the rain will occur in our southern, coastal counties. If you drew a line from Gainesville to Jacksonville, to the south and east of that line is who has a chance to see the showers. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with easterly winds around 10 mph.

Monday the sunshine returns and we will top out around 85°. Tuesday another 40% chance for showers builds in to the forecast along with partly sunny skies. Wednesday we are back to mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

10-day forecast shows rain possibilities into the weekend and heat building into The Players.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 64° - Clear Skies

8 a.m. 71° - Sunny Skies

10 a.m. 77° - Sunny Skies

12 p.m. 80° - Partly Sunny Skies

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

