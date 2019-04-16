Definite "10" on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After receiving wall to wall sunshine and blue skies today, the good news keeps on coming this evening. Tonight will be lovely, temperatures will slip into the cool, crisp 60s after sunset. Winds will fade a bit overnight under clear skies. Overnight lows will sink into the mid to low 50s.

Tuesday will be beautiful, sunny and mild. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 70s with easterly winds between 7-12 mph.

Wednesday the winds will relax to 5-10 mph out of the southeast. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and winds out of the southwest between 12-17 mph.

Weather Authority Alert Day coming this Friday. A powerful cold front will push through the afternoon and evening. This front is likely to produce severe weather across the Southeast United States, including for Jacksonville. Timing and exactly what type of severe weather will be better known once we get closer to Friday.

After the cold front passes Friday evening we will have much cooler temperatures this weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.