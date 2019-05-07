Warm, clear evening, hot week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we saw sunshine and warmth. topping out in the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. Expect a slow cool down through the 80s and 70s. Overnight low will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday starts off with clear skies and mild temperatures. Expect clear, sunny skies for the morning hours, resulting in a quick warm up. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The dry weather continues, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours.

Wednesday we will wake up in the upper 60s to clear skies. Temperatures turn warm quickly, topping out in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours.

Thursday will be warm and dry as well, starting out in the mid 60s and warming up into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Stop me if you've heard this before, but we have chances for rain on Friday...AGAIN, making for 4 Fridays in a row with significant chances for rain. Friday's rain chances will be more isolated than the past three Friday's, with 30% chances for scattered afternoon showers and storms as we top out in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend forecast looks like you'll have to dodge a few afternoon storms, with decent chances to see the rain on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 81

10 pm 76

11 pm 75

Sunset: 8:07 pm

