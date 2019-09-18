Cooling down this evening, wet weather on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was hot sunny and breezy -- topping out in the low 90s with onshore wind around 15 mph. Tonight, expect a nice cool down through the 80s for the early parts of the evening as the breeze starts to die down overnight. We'll see clear skies an overnight lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday is this week's best chance for showers. We'll see a 40% chance for showers mainly before 4 o'clock in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be held in the mid to upper 80s as a result of the clouds and showers. Expect northeasterly winds between 12 and 17 mph.

Thursday starts out a little cloudy but then the skies clear up to mostly sunny and temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 80s. Expect gusty northeasterly winds between 15 and 20 mph even into the evening hours.

For the Jaguars game, expect beautiful weather! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at kickoff, dropping down through the 70s during the game under clear skies with a nice breeze out of the north east around 15 mph.

Our first hint of fall arrives overnight Thursday night into Friday morning as our temperatures dip into the mid to upper 60s for most areas, and low 70s along the coast.

Flooding during times of high tide will be a persistent issue this week thanks to our consistent onshore winds out of the northeast around 15 mph.

As we head into the weekend, expect the break in the heat to continue, with mornings starting in the comfortable upper 60s and low 70s. Under mostly sunny skies we will warm into the mid to upper 80s for an afternoon high.

Tracking the tropics

Tropical Depression 10 has formed. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system is forecast become a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Islands. Long term forecast models predict it will curve to the north before reaching the U.S., keeping it over the open ocean.

Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall in Texas

Tropical Storm Imelda formed in the Gulf, close to the coastline of Texas, but weakened Tuesday evening to a Depression. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Imelda was about 5 miles north of Houston, moving north at 7 mph with 35 mph winds. The primary concern is flooding from rainfall.

