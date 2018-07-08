Tropical Depression 3 expected to become Tropical Storm Chris

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical Depression Three is nearly 160 miles south of Cape Hatteras, NC and is stationary with sustained winds near 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center will likely upgrade the depression to Tropical Storm Chris tonight making it the third named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

TD 3 is expected to meander off of the coast of the Carolinas for the next several days before it picks up some speed and moves northeast.

The depression will have no impact on your local weather, however, swells generated by the depression are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states this weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

