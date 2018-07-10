Tropical Storm Chris expected to become a hurricane soon off of the Carolina coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical Storm Chris is located 215 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is not moving currently with sustained winds near 70 mph. The National Hurricane Center says Chris has barely moved since yesterday, and no significant motion is expected during the next day. Late on Tuesday Chris is expected to start a Northeastward motion.

Satellite, Doppler radar, and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft data this afternoon indicate that inner-core region of Chris has improved in organization, and that the cyclone has strengthened some. A peak 850-mb flight-level of 73 kt was measured in the southwestern quadrant along with slightly rain-contaminated SFMR surface winds of 53-59 kt. The central pressure has also decreased to 997-996 mb. Based on these data, the intensity has been increased to 60 kt for this advisory.

NOAA and Air Force Reserve reconnaissance fixes thus far today indicate that Chris has essentially remained nearly stationary for the past 9 hours. Steering should remain weak for the next 24 hours

or so due to the cyclone being trapped in a large break in the subtropical ridge, thus little motion is expected. However, by 36 hours and beyond, a deepening mid-latitude trough along the U.S.

Northeast and mid-Atlantic coasts is forecast to gradually lift out Chris to the northeast, with more significant northeastward acceleration occurring by 72 hours and beyond. Chris is expected to

move across the offshore waters of Atlantic Canada on days 4 and 5 as a powerful extratropical low, possibly passing over southeastern Newfoundland around the 96-hour time period.

Less than 48 hours after the development of the 2018 Atlantic Tropical Season's second named storm, Beryl, Tropical Depression Three was upgraded to Tropical Storm Chris early Sunday morning.

Chris is forecast to meander off the coast of the Carolinas for the next day. An acceleration toward the northeast is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Hurricane Hunters found maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Chris is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow.

Swells generated by Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states into early next week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

There are no local impacts expected from Chris.

