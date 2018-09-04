Tropical Storm Florence becomes a hurricane

Florence could track close to Bermuda by the end of the weekend without threatening the United States

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Long after Gordon makes landfall Florence will live on...in fact it will likely stay in the Atlantic voer the next 10 days well east of Jacksonville.

Tropical Storm Florence was located nearly 1200 miles west northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday and has no sight on any land.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength expected.

This fish storm is moving toward the west-northwest at 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest around Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Currently, this storm is not expected to impact the Florida peninsula or the United States, and it is not likely to grow any stronger to a hurricane in the days ahead but could weaken slightly.

Afterward, gradual strengthening is forecast through the weekend as shear drops and warmer waters rejuvenate convection.

Waves will be the only impact from Florence in Northeast Florida with swells arriving on beaches this weekend

