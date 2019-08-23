Tropics watching and your weekend forecast

The Publix Bold City Showcase will be hot at first but a breeze from the northeast should help after 2 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This weekend, depending on what exactly becomes of tropical system 98L our weather pattern is in for a big shift. Winds will be shifting again, this time becoming stronger and more northeasterly. The impact on our weather really won't kick-in until later Saturday.

Friday will again see the return of sunny skies, and they are bringing rather steamy conditions as afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Feel-like temperatures will be around 100°. Winds will be onshore (southeasterly) and this will push most of the afternoon and evening storms well inland.

Yes, whatever showers and storms we see will be west of 295 on the Westside of Jacksonville and mainly along US 301.

Heading into the weekend, heat and humidity will make afternoon feel-like highs will be range between 100-104°. Actual afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s from Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will be light on Saturday, which is good news for the Publix Bold City Showcase (High School football being showcased at Bolles High School and shown Live on Channel 4.)

Next week the weather pattern shifts and it appears that no matter what impact 98L has on our weather between Sunday and Monday, we will be seeing much higher chances of rain.

The driest part of the next 10 days will be the next 2 days.

