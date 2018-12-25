Clear, chilly Christmas Eve forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Christmas Eve will be clear and chilly, with temperatures sinking down into the low 40s. For Christmas carolers, luminary and light displays, and evening church services, expect cool conditions at the onset of these activities, but jacket weather by the conclusion, with dropping evening temperatures through the 50s and into the low 40s.

Upper level winds look favorable for Santa's sleigh and visibility should be decent over night as well, Jonathan Stacey will be tracking Santa this evening and bringing you updates on his location.

Christmas Day looks beautiful, sunny, and cool. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s during the day, with light winds out of the north. The evening turns chilly again with temperatures getting down into the upper 40s overnight.

National eat leftovers and return unwanted gifts day starts in the chilly upper 40s but turns mild for a few hours, with low 70s in the forecast for the afternoon hours.

The forecast turns wet starting on Thursday, with rain chances peaking on Friday. A few showers may challenge the weekend forecast as well, we will keep you updated as the timing and rainfall amounts become more clear.

Merry Christmas!

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 61

8 pm 53

10 pm 51

Sunset: 5:31 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.